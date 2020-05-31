Yash's daughter Ayra steals the show with her cute expressions at a media event in this THROWBACK video

We bring an unseen moment of Yash and his daughter Ayra from a media event and it will leave you in awe. Check out the video below.

KGF star Yash, who is married to actress Radhika Pandit, is a doting father to two kids, daughter Ayra and a newborn Junior. The Kannada superstar has created a rebel image as Rocky bhai onscreen but he is totally opposite in real life. The dashing star is poised and calm person in life and also a protective father. There is no denying Yash is one doting father and this throwback video proves it all. Yash keeps sharing super candid and endearing photos of his kids on social media. But today, we bring an unseen moment of Yash and his daughter Ayra from a media event and it will leave you in awe.

One can see in this throwback video, Yash teaching his daughter Ayra to say 'namaskar' to the video and it is one of the cutest thing ever. Also, Radhika Pandit can be seen sitting next to Yash and Ayra with junior in her arms. Yash's little princess Ayra totally steals the show with her cute expressions and the way she interrupts while the actor interacts to media. Last year in October, Yash hosted a grand birthday party at a plush hotel in Bengaluru. As Ayra turned a year older, the doting parents celebrated in a grand way possible. Ayra and her little brother are two adorable kids on the block who are already stars on social media.

Check out Yash and Ayra's video below:

Earlier this month, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared the first picture of their baby boy. As their second child completed 6 months, Radhika and Yash introduced their son to the world. "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior...Do give him all your love and blessings!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit," Radhika Pandit captioned the image.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Also Read: KGF star Yash OPENS UP about his 6 month old son and his sleeping habits

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, which is one of the much-awaited films of the year. After the blockbuster success of part 1, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in the store. The upcoming Pan-India film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in the lead roles. The film is set to hit screens this year in October.

Credits :YouTube SGV Kannada Media

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×