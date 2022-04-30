Yash's daughter teases her dad by calling 'Rocky boy' & it's the cutest you'll see today; WATCH

Another star couple from the film industry KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit who are not only known for their film but also for their cute family pictures. The couple are parents to two munchkins and they are way too adorable to not notice. Yash’s daughter Ayra always manages to catch enough attention with her cuteness and yet again this video is proof of it.

Yash took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his little daughter teasing him by calling 'Him rocky Boy.' She is seen laughing and calling her Rocky Boy in the video. Her cuteness will make your day and also is the best thing on the internet today. Sharing the video, Yash captioned, "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky "BOY"

Rocky is the name of his iconic character from the KGF: Chapter 2. The film, which was released on April 14, has crossed the 500 crore mark in all languages at the Indian box-office following which it became the 5th film ever to do so.

KGF: Chapter 2 which starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles has shattered several box office records and is still attracting a massive crowd at the ticket counters.

