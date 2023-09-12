Yash's duplex house in Bengaluru is a blend of tradition and class; take a tour via photos and videos

Yash, popularly known for his blockbuster films KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, is one of the most popular actors. He has a beautiful family of four- a loving wife Radhika Pandit and two kids, Ayra and Yatharv. They live together in a lavish duplex house in Bengaluru. The KGF actor often makes sure to spend quality family time whenever he is not shooting and the priceless moments posted on his social media are enough. These pics and videos also give a sneak peek into his luxurious house.

Yash moved with his family into his dream house in 2021, which is located in the famous high-priced society, Prestige Golf Apartments, near Windsor Manor, Bengaluru. According to reports by Bangalore Mirror, the house costs a worth whopping amount of 4 crores. The house depicts its deep roots in traditions and religion. From the pictures, it seems like the couple like to keep it simple, yet chic.

Yash and Radhika Pandit's duplex house in Bengaluru

Living room and balcony

Yash and Radhika Pandit's living room in the house has comfy written all over it. The whole house of the actor drips of aesthetics, from tapestry, and paintings to show pieces. They have also placed several sofas around the house including grey, white, and black.

The Kannada actor and his family celebrated special moments like Raksha Bandhan in the living room.

Yash's big house comes with a balcony that's a dream. The balcony area is quite special as it boasts of a Greek balcony. The balcony also offers a picturesque view of the entire city along with a water body. The family enjoys sunsets and breathtaking views from the balcony.

Dining hall, balcony, and puja room

The house comes with a special room that features a dining table and a sitting area as well. The dining table looks classic with a brown leather table and matching chairs. The table can fit the family along with a few guests over perfectly well.

The terrace is an open space that gives a glimpse of the city. The family celebrates special days like Independence Day and Sankranti on the terrace. The lavish duplex features a staircase from the house that takes you to the second floor of the house. The stair display aesthetic with marble flooring and golden bars.

The couple also designed a customised puja room and several corners in the house showcase sculptures of gods including the famous Ganesh idol in the hall.



