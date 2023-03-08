Yash's first gift to Radhika Pandit will leave you in splits; Reveals if KGF star's beard still bothers her

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples in the Kannada film industry. On March 7, the star's wife celebrated her birthday and interacted with her fans through Q & A session on her Instagram. From Yash's first gift to her to a secret to happy marriage, she revealed many interesting things to fans.

A fan asked Radhika what was the first gift Yash gave, and she said, "The most lovely bunch of fresh." The former actress also shared a throwback pic and we must say they are legit pure goals.

When it comes to Yash's style, everybody knows that he is known for his signature rugged beard and long hair. Another fan asked Radhika about Yash's beard, is it even now, Yash sir's beard is bothering you more? She replied, "not anymore, after so long kinda get used to it".

Radhika Pandit also revealed that the secret to happy and successful marriage is "friendship".



About Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story

Yash and Radhika Pandit met for the first time on the sets of the Television show Nanda Gokula and started dating 10 years after being friends. They worked together on 4 films and eventually started working together more and became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, the couple got married in December 2016 in Goa after seeing each other for almost five years. The duo are also proud parents to 2 kids- a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv.

After marriage, Radhika Pandit also quit her acting career and focused on family. However, she is super active on social media and is quite popular as well.

Professional front

After KGF 2, Yash is yet to announce his next project. There are rumours that his next will be with director Narthan but there's no clarity regarding it. If the latest reports are to be believed, Yash is set to make his big Bollywood debut very soon with two mega projects, which will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. A massive announcement on the same are expected to be made, very soon.

Meanwhile, the third installment of KGF is also announced. The actor will be back on the big screens as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's action film. However, the film will begin no time soon as the director and makers are busy with other commitments.



