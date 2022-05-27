Yash's KGF 3 to feature Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan? Here's what makers have to say

Yash's KGF franchise is the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema. With KGF: Chapter 2 release, KGF 3, the third part, was also announced, leaving fans super excited. Now, rumours are buzzing in the film industry that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been approached for a role in the third chapter. The makers of the film reacted to the rumours and clearly stated that it is not true.

Hombale Films’ co-founder Vijay Kiragandur, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, cleared the air around Hrithik’s casting and said, “KGF: Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start.”

He further added, “Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins.”

The producer also revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, "But is there a tentative timeline in place for KGF 3? “It’s difficult to say because the director is working on Salaar. So it all depends on the dates of Yash and Prashanth Neel. KGF 3 will happen in the future but definitely not so soon."

KG: Chapter is directed by Prashanth Neel and managed to live up to the expectation set by Chapter 1. The film featured a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

Also Read: Yash reveals his biggest achievement as he opens up of inferiority complex from a bus driver's son to actor