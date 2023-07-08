Yash's king-size life: Business class travel in cosy lounge wear revealed in viral pics

Yash is one of the most popular stars in the South. The actor played the role of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise and emerged as a pan-Indian superstar. He carries the same persona in real life as well. Can you imagine anyone pulling off royalty in loungewear? Yash does. And only he can do it and his latest photos are proof.

Yash traveled to Malaysia for an event and a few photos of the actor have surfaced on social media. They give a glimpse of his business class travel in a private jet. The actor sets major travel fashion goals too as he wore beige coloured loungewear. He is seen wearing a beige colored sweatshirt with matching shorts and completed the outfit with black shoes. Accessories like luxe sunglasses and watch added perfection.

And as usual, he carried the stylish look with his signature hair bun and rugged beard. Only Yash has the capability to nail chic and cozy loungewear.

Yash pulls off a chic and cosy travel look in loungewear

Professional front

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next. All eyes are on the upcoming film, tentatively titled Yash19. The superstar, who recently visited his hometown Mysore along with his wife Radhika Pandit recently, confirmed that he has been actively working on his next outing, which has been tentatively titled Yash 19 for quite some time. "I haven't let a second let alone an entire day go to waste. That is how much work we have and we are all busy doing that. We will come very soon," stated the actor.

The KGF actor also reacted to the rumors of doing a Bollywood movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He said, "I have not gone anywhere… my work has made everyone come to me."

ALSO READ: Do you know Rishab Shetty’s real name? Lesser-known facts about the Kantara star