Yash's love filled photos with his kids are too cute to miss; Radhika Pandit calls him best dad ever

Radhika Pandit’s Father's Day's wishes for Yash comes with adorable photos of his kids and a lovely message.

KGF Yash and Radhika Pandit are happy parents to two kids, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv. As Father’s Day is being celebrated today, celebrities are posting adorable throwback pictures with their fathers on social media to convey their wishes. Yash’s wife Radhika also shared pictures of Yash with their kids on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Radhika Pandit took to social media and shared a few photos of Yash with his two kids Ayra and Yatharv. The pictures are way too cute to go unnoticed. With Yash’s popularity all over the world, the pictures are already going viral on social media. Sharing the photos on social media, Radhika also penned a sweet message, which read, "Yash was a great boyfriend and is an even better husband.. but I see the best version of him... as a Father.Ayra, Yatharv (their Mama too) love u Dadda Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful Fathers out there #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

The star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story is one of our favourites. They met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokuland and later went on to work together in films. The couple later got married in December 2016.

On the work front, Rocking star Yash will be reprising the role of Rocky Bhai in the sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera. KGF: Chapter 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty and in crucial roles. The shoot of KGF 2 is completed, however, an official release date is yet to be announced. The film is being postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Credits :Radhika pandit Instagram

