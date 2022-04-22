Yash's reply to a young boy wanting to meet him after watching KGF Chapter 2 wins hearts

The most recent outing of Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 has once again proved his dominance as a performer, not just in Sandalwood but across the country. This period-action drama is a tremendous success at the Box Office and the fans are in awe of the Kannada star in the role of Rocky Bhai. One of his massive fans, a kid has expressed his desire to meet Yash. He has been demanding to meet Rocky Bhai ever since he watched the sequel.

A request for the same was posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, "@TheNameIsYash kid wants to meet Rocky Bhai, he has been saying this since the time we watched kgf..he has been so sad and would want to see you once." To this, Yash replied, "Chin up Sonny boy, your Rocky Bhai is watching. Cheer up.. Sadness, I don't like". The fans loved this heart-melting reply by the actor and shared appreciative comments on the post.

Check out the conversation below:

The movie with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles was released in cinema halls on 14 April and the movie buffs are smitten by this cinematic masterpiece.

The second installment in the KGF franchise has Yash in the role of a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Made under the direction of one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry, Prashanth Neel, the project is also available in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Humbled by the response to her film, Raveena Tandon also thanked the fans for showering the movie with so much love. She shared a video in which the fans can be seen throwing coins in a theatre during her scene.

