Yash’s Toxic likely to face a major dip in the OTT deal from Rs 200 crore to Rs 30 crore; Report

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups turned out to be a disappointing tale for the makers. The movie, directed by Geethu Mohandas, witnessed a disastrous box office run. While most big-ticket tentpole movies recover a major chunk of their expense in advance by locking non-theatrical deals at a good price, Toxic is one such rare big film that is still struggling to finalise its OTT deal.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Toxic had an offer of Rs. 150 crore for its streaming rights; however, they skipped it as they were looking for a higher valuation. And now, with the film crawling in cinemas, the team is getting a deal of as low as Rs. 30 crore. That’s 5 times less than what was offered earlier.

A source told the publication, "The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crore from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crore. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages. The biggest offer has come from Zee 5."

Since Toxic has A-rated content, the film has no satellite recovery. Reportedly, the Toxic team has decided to re-edit the film and bring a fresh version for its OTT audience. The team is aiming for a better deal with the streaming player with the new edit.

Toxic stars Yash in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Mounted on a lavish budget, the movie has grossed around Rs. 263 crore so far at the worldwide box office. The movie is running in its final legs and is expected to wind up its entire run under Rs. 275 crore in India.

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