Yash’s Toxic teaser sparks row as Karnataka Women’s Commission approaches CBFC over 'obscene content'

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has found itself in a new controversy. Leaders from the women’s wing of a political party’s state unit formally raised objections to the film’s teaser. The group met officials of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) and submitted a complaint, urging the authorities to take action over visuals from Geetu Mohandas directorial that they claim are objectionable.

KSWC lodge complaint with CBFC

Following the submission, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, seeking what it described as “appropriate action” regarding the teaser. In its communication, the Commission requested the CBFC to examine the matter as per established rules and submit a detailed action-taken report. The letter referred to a petition filed by State Secretary, who has flagged several concerns over the content shown in the teaser video of Toxic.

In the petition, they have alleged that certain scenes in the teaser contain “obscene and explicit content” that could negatively affect the social well-being of women and children. They further claimed that the visuals, released publicly without age-related warnings, undermine the dignity of women and are disrespectful to Kannada culture. Highlighting the potential impact on minors, the petition urged immediate intervention, including directions to ban the teaser and remove it from various social media platforms.

About the film Toxic

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, as it is a pan-India film. Produced by KVN Productions, the movie is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles alongside Yash. Despite the controversy surrounding its teaser, Toxic will have a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The makers of Toxic are yet to issue an official response to the complaints.

ALSO READ: After Yash’s Toxic teaser release, director Geetu Mohandas hits out at criticism: ‘Chilling while people figure out...’