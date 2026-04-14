Toxic: Tara Sutaria dismisses postponement rumors of Yash starrer; set to release on June 4

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, is the gangster actioner set to be postponed once again?

Yash’s Toxic to have a postponement once again?

Yash starrer has been making headlines online, with rumors suggesting that the movie might get postponed. However, in a recent interaction with filmmaker Farah Khan on her show, Toxic actress Tara Sutaria once again confirmed that the film will release on June 4, 2026.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in co-lead roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. J. J. Perry, known for his work on John Wick, has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

For those unaware, a glimpse of Toxic was unveiled last month on Yash’s birthday, introducing the Rocking Star’s character, Raya. The content showcased in the glimpse contained sensitive elements that created significant buzz online.

Initially, the movie was supposed to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, but it was later postponed to June 4.

Yash’s work front

Yash was last seen in a lead role in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action film was a massive success in theaters and developed a cult-like following.

Looking ahead, the actor will also appear in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana . Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will feature the Rocking Star as Ravana, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. The first installment of this two-part film franchise is slated for release during Diwali 2026.

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