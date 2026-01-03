Yash’s Toxic unveils FIRST LOOK at Tara Sutaria as Rebecca: Director Geetu Mohandas awaits ‘breathtaking’ actress to surprise fans

Days after revealing the characters of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as Ganga, the upcoming period gangster film Toxic, starring Yash in the main role, has dropped its first look at Tara Sutaria as Rebecca. The visual shared on January 3 comes amid a lot of excitement for the project.

Check out Tara Sutaria as Rebecca in Toxic

The first look revealed on Saturday morning showcases Tara Sutaria in a new and exciting role. Called Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the Geetu Mohandas directorial is one of the most-awaited releases of 2026. The 30-year-old appears caught in the moment, with a gun in hand, ready to shoot away at her target. Gloved and full of glam, the first look at Rebecca raises anticipation for her character in Toxic.

Here's the first look shared on Yash's social media:

Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca earns praise from the film’s director

Director Geetu Mohandas took to her Instagram soon after the reveal to share her views on casting Tara. Feeling protective of Tara, she called her a ‘guarded soul, comfortable with the armour’. She said, “I realized early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.” She called their equation ‘calm, deeply professional and perfectly aligned,’ adding that while embodying Rebecca, Sutaria was “nothing short of breathtaking, born from an inner understanding she carried all along.” As her new character, the filmmaker was surprised by the actress and shares that the same emotion will be experienced by fans.

Toxic, the pan-India production, is said to be based in Goa. Following the story of a power struggle and betrayals, it aims to capture the attention of global audiences. Set for March 19, 2026, release, targeting the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa commemorations, it will be released in six languages across the country. The cast lineup includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

