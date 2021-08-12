Yash's wife Radhika Pandit calls him an 'incredible man'; Shares their engagement video on 5th anniversary

Another star couple from the film industry KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. They set major relationship goals and their PDA filled pictures are way too cute. Yash’s wife Radhika is an avid social media user, who never misses any moment to recall happy memories of her husband Yash and kids. Today, however, remains a little special as the couple are celebrating 5 years of being engaged to each other. On that note, Radhika shared their engagement video and also penned a lovely note, which is literally all things cute.

Radhika Pandit went down memory lane and reminisces happy memory of being engaged to her ‘incredible man’ Yash. In the engagement video, Yash can be seen looking extremely young and dashing, whereas Radhika looks beautiful. Sharing the video, Radhika wrote, “It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again. P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to.”

The star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story are the cutest as well. They met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokuland and worked together in many films. The couple later got married in December 2016 and have two kids- Ayra and Yathrav.

On the work front, Yash is currently awaiting the most anticipated film of South, KGF: Chapter, directed by Prashanth Neel, co-starring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The film has been postponed due to coronavirus, a new release date will be announced soon.