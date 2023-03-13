Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit congratulates team RRR for the big win at Oscars 2023; Shares an adorable video

RRR, the Telugu blockbuster is now earning immense love from film fanatics across the globe, after its massive win at Oscars 2023. The highly popular 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli directorial has won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The entire RRR team, especially music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandra Bose, and singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, are now receiving praise from both the film industry members and music lovers. Radhika Pandit, the popular Kannada actress, and wife of KGF star Yash is the latest celeb to heap praises on RRR.

Radhika Pandit posts a special video to congratulate team RRR

The celebrated actress, who is totally excited about the big win of RRR, took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable video. In the video, Radhika Pandit's little nephew Aarav, who is just 2 years old, is seen shaking a leg to the 'Naatu Naatu' song which won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song. "What a proud moment.. even my 2yr old nephew Aarav is celebrating... Congratulations to the entire team of RRR and the team of Elephant Whisperers for making Indian Cinema proud!!," the star wife captioned her post.

Check out Radhika Pandit's Instagram video, below:

About RRR

The period-action drama revolves around a fictional meeting of two highly respected freedom fighters of the Telugu states - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan played the role of Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR appeared as Komuram Bheem in RRR, which marked both the actors' reunion with director SS Rajamouli. The pan-Indian blockbuster featured celebrated Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the female lead, while Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearances.

