Yash's wife Radhika Pandit looks unrecognisable & her stunning transformation will leave you amazed; PICS

KGF star Yash's wife and actress Radhika Pandit is turning enough heads with her massive transformation. The stunner recently posted a few photos from her Dubai holiday and we cannot stop raving about how stunning she looks in it. One can see, the yummy mummy is sporting a yellow dress and is slaying in her hair makeover.

At first, we really couldn't recognise her and are totally awestruck by her gorgeous transformation. She looks no less than a diva and her latest photos are proof. Radhika and Yash were holidaying in Dubai recently and the couple is now heading to Goa for another short trip.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

Before heading to Dubai, Yash was papped visiting a popular salon in Mumbai. The actor was spotted flaunting his long open tresses as he was clicked outside a salon.

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The much-anticipated film has music composed by Ravi Basrur.