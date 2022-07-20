Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares PICS from their recent vacation & we can’t get enough of their mushy romance

Yash is not just a great actor but also a pure family man. He is a loving and doting husband to his wife Radhika Pandit, whom he fell in love and got married in 2016. The duo set major couple goals with their endearing romantic and PDA-filled pics on social media handles. The actor's wife is super active on social media and often treats fans with glimpses of their family moments. Today, she shared a few stunning pics from their recent vacation and they scream love.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics from their recent vacation from a disclosed location. The pics show Yash and Radhika posing in picturesque locations with a few couple selfies. Well, looks like their vacation was all about yummy food, good pics and mushy romance.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, the star wife wrote, "In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land."

Take a look at pics here:

According to reports, Yash is teaming up with director Narthan for an upcoming film and Pooja Hegde was approached for the role of the female lead. However, nothing is officially confirmed. Yash is yet to announce details of his next as fans wait with bated breath.

There were also rumours about Yash announcing his next but they just remained speculations as no official announcement has been made. And a source informed Pinkvilla exclusively that it is just speculation doing bouts currently and the official announcement of Yash's next film be made anytime soon.

After two super hit parts, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, Yash is going to come yet again as Rocky Bhai with the third part as the makers have already officially announced KGF 3.