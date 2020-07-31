Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a throwback photo with their friends; Says 'They make our life beautiful'

On Friendship Day, Radhika Pandit shared a few throwback photos of her and Yash with their friends as they missed them.

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is super active on social media and keeps treating their fans with some beautiful photos on social media. Amid lockdown, a lot of celebs have been sharing throwback moments as they remember the good old days with their family and friends. Well, things have changed now and a lot is being celebrated virtually, be it a wedding or birthday. On Friendship Day, Radhika shared a few throwback photos of herself and Yash with their friends as she missed them. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S... They make our life beautiful."

Earlier, Radhika had shared the cutest picture of their daughter Ayra reading books. However, what stole the show was her adorable caption for it. Radhika wrote, "haven't concentrated this hard even during exams!! I prefer giving her books instead of phones/television, to keep her entertained, this way she develops the habit of reading. Of course, now she just looks at the pictures!!" Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to two kids- Ayra and a baby boy. One of the coolest couple of Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit keep sharing super candid and endearing photos of their kids on social media.

Check out the latest posts of Radhika Pandit:

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's intense avatar as Adheera in a new poster hints at the biggest face off with Yash

On the work front, after the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, fans are eagerly waiting now for Yash's new look. The upcoming Pan-India film also stars in an important role.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×