Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's picture with their daughter Ayra enjoying sunset is too adorable

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared a cute picture of her with Ayra enjoying the sunset and they are shining as bright as the sun.

KGF star Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples in Kannada film industry. The couple never fails to set relationship goals with their cute and lovey-dovey photos. Radhika Pandit is super active on Instagram and often keeps her fans updated with photos of her with Yash and Ayra. Recently, she shared a cute picture of her with Ayra enjoying the sunset and they are shining as bright as the sun. Radhika is setting major mother goals and moreover, anything, the best part of the photo is how cutely Ayra is pointing at the sun like her mother.

Isn't it the cutest mother-daughter duo moment? No matter what, you just can't get enough of Ayra's cuteness. Ayra was born in 2018 and the Sandalwood couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika had opened up about how her life as mother and wife changed. She said, "Life as someone’s wife is different....responsibility is more, their treasure is there, especially when you have married an actor or co-actor but I’m enjoying it. It has taught me a lot. It has taught me to prioritize how to babysit. Yes, Yash has taught me patience as well and that has helped me as a mom. I’m enjoying the two roles of wife and mother thoroughly. I think this is the best phase of my life."



View this post on Instagram Sunsets like these... #nimmaRP #radhikapandit A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Feb 23, 2020 at 4:46am PST

On the work front, Radhika Pandit is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and has been away from films. On the other hand, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2020, which will release in five languages. The second instalment of KGF: Chapter 1 will see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and in a very powerful role.

