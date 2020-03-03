Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's picture with their daughter Ayra enjoying sunset is too adorable
KGF star Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples in Kannada film industry. The couple never fails to set relationship goals with their cute and lovey-dovey photos. Radhika Pandit is super active on Instagram and often keeps her fans updated with photos of her with Yash and Ayra. Recently, she shared a cute picture of her with Ayra enjoying the sunset and they are shining as bright as the sun. Radhika is setting major mother goals and moreover, anything, the best part of the photo is how cutely Ayra is pointing at the sun like her mother.
On the work front, Radhika Pandit is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and has been away from films. On the other hand, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2020, which will release in five languages. The second instalment of KGF: Chapter 1 will see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon in a very powerful role.
