Yash's wife Radhika treats us with oh so adorable photo of their little munchkin as she makes an announcement

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared a super cute picture of their son enjoying his playtime at home and also revealed about something that everyone is waiting to know since a very long time.

KGF actor Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit have been treating us with some beautiful family photos through social media. After giving birth to their first child, Ayra, the power couple embraced parenthood for the second time and welcomed a baby boy last year. Yash and Radhika Pandit are enjoying this phase and are spending much of their time with kids amid lockdown. Recently, the star wife shared a picture of their son enjoying his playtime at home. Radhika Pandit also revealed that they are set to announce their son's name soon. Yes, finally, almost 9 months after, the couple will reveal the name of their son.

Radhika took to Instagram and shared a super cute picture of their son playing with colourful balls. She wrote, "Morning dose of happiness..Replying to one of the most asked questions..Finally Junior is getting a name soon!! Will keep u guys updated...#radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: His name is not Ayush."

Yash and Radhika were blessed with a daughter on December 2, 2018, and they welcomed their second son on October 30, 2019. The lovely couple shared the first-ever picture of their second child, Jr Rocky on April 30, 2020.

Recently, the Kannada star had shared a video of his son trying to stand and groove in his toy jeep. The little munchkin looked cute as a button as he danced on the beats. Yash wrote, "Can barely stand, but once the music is on our little man turns into a party animal! PS: Do ignore the over-enthusiastic dad in the background."

