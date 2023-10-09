Yatra 2: Mammootty unveils FIRST LOOK poster featuring Jiiva; release date out

In 2019, Mammootty starrer 'Yatra' captured the hearts of both critics and audiences with its compelling narrative. Fast forward nearly four years and director Mahi V Raghav is back with an eagerly awaited sequel. Mammootty himself took to X to unveil the first-look poster of Yatra 2, featuring him alongside Jiiva. While Yatra portrayed the life of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the second instalment delves into the biopic of his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's political journey.

Mammootty presents Yatra 2 first-look poster

In 'Yatra,' Mammootty delivered a stellar performance as the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. For the sequel, Jiiva steps into the spotlight, essaying the role of his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the incumbent CM of Andhra Pradesh.

On October 9, Mammootty took to X to share the captivating first-look poster and wrote, "Presenting the first look of Yatra 2. In cinemas worldwide from 8th Feb 2024."

About Yatra 2

Yatra 2 serves as the biographical journey of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan. The film is set to depict his remarkable political journey, including his significant victory in the 2019 elections. According to the poster, fans can mark their calendars for the theatrical release on February 8, 2024.

The biopic is a collaborative effort between V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves banner. Composer Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music, while Madhie is responsible for the cinematography in Yatra 2.

Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his recent flick, Kannur Squad a crime-thriller by cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj in his directorial debut. Mammootty is also expected to appear in films like Kaathal – The Core along with Jyothika, Bazooka, and Bramayugam in his next lineups.

Jiiva was last seen in the romantic comedy film, Varalaru Mukkiyam written and directed by Santhosh Rajan in his directorial debut and produced by Jiiva’s father RB Choudary through their production company Super Good Films. He was also seen in a cameo appearance in the film Custody directed by Venkat Prabhu.

