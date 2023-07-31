Yay or Nay: Keerthy Suresh is desi Barbie in floral print sharara set; You cannot miss her hairstyle

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most beloved actresses at present. Over the years, she has managed to build an impactful career for herself across languages, and as we confirmed, Keerthy will soon be making her Bollywood debut. In the middle of her hectic schedule, she did find time to leave us in awe of her style, as the actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. No point in guessing that the Mahanati actress crushed her look, and fans could not stop raving about how beautiful the actress was looking in the vibrant ethnic wear by Raji Ramniq. Here's a closer look.

Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal as she channels her inner Barbie in vibrant pink ethnic wear

Keerthy Suresh is a desi Barbie in her pink and pastel green sharara set

Keerthy donned a floral sharara suit, and the color looked fantastic on her. She captioned the post by mentioning something quirky. Keerthy wrote, "Maybe a desi Barbie? #KolkataDiaries" Her loose braid and multi-colored ribbons added an extra layer to her look. I repeat, nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can pull off an ethnic look with such ease and confidence.

The actress also left us in awe with her sense of style during Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan promotions. On the professional front, the film was her last release. The film discussed an important issue, much like the director's previous cinematic ventures, and was widely praised by both audiences and critics. Keerthy will be hoping to continue the success of her last venture with her upcoming projects as well.

Before Maamannan, Keerthy had also starred this year in Dasara opposite Nani. She received a positive response for her performance in the film, which had certain subversions from the usual mass entertainers.

On a rather exciting note, today will mark 8 years since she made her debut in Tamil with Idhu Enna Maayam. For the uninitiated, the film also starred Vikram Prabhu alongside her. The film belonged to the genre of romantic comedy and was an A L Vijay directorial. Since the time she acted in Idhu Enna Maayam, Keerthy has grown to become one of our finest actresses and even went on to bag a National Award for her performance as legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati.

Even more exciting news is that Keerthy will be making her Hindi film debut soon alongside Varun Dhawan. The duo is expected to come together for Atlee’s yet-untitled action entertainer.

