From Ye Maya Chesave to Ok Kanmani, 5 romantic South Indian movies you can watch in this perfect weather

It’s monsoon, perfect weather for romantic movies right? This weekend watch these love-filled South Indian movies with your partner.

Romance and love, when you hear these words, you know it's the best feeling in the world. If you are in the mood to watch total out-to-out love movies which will give you butterflies and blush, then you are at the right place. We are here to suggest to you the best top 5 romantic South Indian films, which will set your mood. From Premam to Ye Maya Chesave, these five romantic movies from the South can set your weekend right. Get your girl gang or your partner and witness the love with a pinch of all emotions.

Ye Maya Chesave- Telugu

Ye Maya Chesave is the best romantic Telugu movie and remains to be classic always. If you are a sucker for happy endings, then Ye Maya Chesave is your perfect catch. This movie was released in 2010 and starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. This reel couple is also a real-life couple, who fell in love on the sets of the film and married in 2018. The lead pair’s chemistry will make you believe in love.

Premam- Malayalam

Has there been any Indian film since Premam that has a fan base solely for amazing chemistry between teacher and student? This beautiful Malayalam film is about love and self-realization which will stay with you forever. The lead pair's chemistry between Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly and the ending is unmissable.

96- Tamil

Tamil film 96 is a soothing love story that will remind you about your past affairs. The story of unconditional love and friendship is a delight to watch. The background music will keep you hooked throughout the movie.

Dia- Kannada

Love is not easy and this Kannada movie Dia totally fits in that category. The shocking twists and turns in the plot will surprise you to the core. From first love feeling to heartbreak, Dia will make you feel everything so keep your tissue box in hand.

Ok Kanmani- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

It's a list of romance and how we can miss classic Mani Ratnam's movie Ok Kanmani, which is so popular that it has been remade in Telugu and Hindi. This movie normalizes modern relationships and dating in the nicest way. It is pure relationship goals.

