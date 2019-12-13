Year Ender 2019: Top South films which released amidst grand promotions

Films like Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Bigil and Petta among many others released this year in a grand possible way. We have listed below top 8 South Indian films that released amidst grand promotions.

2019 proved to be a successful year for the South Indian film industry. 2019 is coming to an end and it has been the year of some brilliant films with phenomenal performances from the actors. Several films made it to the cinema halls amidst grand promotions. Films like Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Bigil and Petta among many others released in grand possible way. We have listed below top 8 South Indian films that released amidst grand promotions. Check it out below.

Saaho:

Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with action thriller Saaho while made her South Indian cinema debut with this film. Directed by Sujeeth, this film was produced on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore and the makers left no stone unturned to promote it. Saaho Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey among few others were a part of Saaho's ensemble cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Chiranjeevi starrer magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was among the biggest and highly-anticipated films of the year. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Bigil:

Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, one of the biggest films of 2019 managed to create the right noise for all the right and wrong reasons. Though the film landed into controversy, the makers left no stone unturned in the film's promotions. The Tamil film starred Nayanthara in the female lead.

Petta:

Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta became one of the most anticipated films that released this year. The film created huge buzz ahead of its release all over down South. Made on a high budget, Petta released on 600 screens in Tamil Nadu.

Viswasam:

Viswasam, starring Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles, managed to break many records. The film crossed Rs 180-crore mark at the box office. Despite releasing along with Rajinikanth's Petta, Viswasam dominated major parts down South.

Maharshi:

With Maharshi, Mahesh Babu once again managed to live up to audience expectations. From the promotions to the grand trailer and song launch events, Maharshi created a huge buzz among the moviegoers.

Majili:

The makers of Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni planned unique promotional strategies as the couple was sharing the screen space for the first time after their marriage. The couple gave a series of interviews and also spoke about each other's personal life.

Dear Comrade:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's last offering 'Dear Comrade' managed to do average business at the box office. However, ahead of its release, the trailer and songs garnered a lot of attention due to Rashmika and Vijay's sizzling chemistry.

