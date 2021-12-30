Year Ender 2021: 6 Kannada films that turned heads amidst the pandemic

As we all know, the Indian film industry dealt majorly with the pandemic but it's great to see how moviegoers are flocking cinemas like never before. Even with 50% occupancy, the films are doing great in terms of reviews and numbers as well.

Regional films, especially, have bounced back at the box office and set cash registers ringing. Talking particularly about Kannada movies, they have managed to perform exceptionally well at the ticket windows in 2021. Kotigobba 3 to Yuvarathnaa, here's a look at 6 Kannada movies that managed to turn enough heads this year amidst the pandemic.

1. Kotigobba 3:

Kiccha Sudeep steals the show with his action-packed performance. Keeping aside the flaws, it is a visual treat with its high-octane fights and chase sequences. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film had received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

2. Salaga:

Helmed by Duniya Vijay in his directorial debut, Salaga is high on violence and not anyone can pull off this kind of subject. Duniya Vijay has done a commendable debut.

3. Pogaru:

Pogaru is a pure treat for Dhruva Sarja fans. The hard work to get into the skin of his character is visible and it pays off when you watch him on the screen. Rashmika Mandanna plays Dhruva's love interest in the film and she does justice to the role.

4. Yuvarathnaa:

Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film Yuvarathnaa is a perfect balance of action, emotions, comedy, and romance. Puneeth clearly shoulders the entire film.

5. Roberrt:

Roberrt starring Darshan looks exciting in the first part. However, the second part of the film couldn't live up to the expectations of the audience. The greatest USP of the film is its soundtrack album.

6. Bhajarangi 2:

Shivarajkumar starrer is made with a great vision and is a sheer spectacle. Directed by Harsha, Bhajarangi 2, however, the second half loses its plot. The pace falters.

Which is your favourite movie of all? Let us know in the comment section below.