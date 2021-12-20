Year-Ender 2021: Drishyam 2 to Love Story; 9 must-watch South movies before we say goodbye to this year

2021 started on a great note for the Indian Cinema. South Indian movies, yet again, are growing with a wider reach (thanks to subtitles and dubbed versions). The quality of content down South is supreme, and the consumption of content on the digital world during lockdown had been unbeatable. Films like Master, Annatthe, Pushpa managed to hit the right chords with the audience and gave a theatrical experience.

From Kaadan, Narappa, Kurup, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu and many such South movies have produced the best of content this year. Here's a look at the top selected movies that you may want to watch before you say goodbye to 2021.

1. Drishyam 2:

The much-awaited suspense crime thriller of 2021, Drishyam 2 starring superstar Mohanlal is one of the best films of this year. The story of the film is well stitched and even follows the pace of the prequel. The Malayalam film industry has time and again proved that it is creating a benchmark in the new wave of cinema.

2. The Great Indian Kitchen:

The Great Indian Kitchen, a movie one cannot end the year without watching it. Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu the film tells a story of a newlywed woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family expect her to be. Won Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu, this film highlights how a woman is trapped to even get basic rights as a human being.

3. Jai Bhim:

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim highlights some real incidents. The story of the film is set in 1995 and takes off after introducing us to the Irular community that inhabits a village. Actress Lijomol Jose steals the show with her soul-stirring performance in the film.

4. Love Story:

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is a gutsy film with praiseworthy sensibilities. Sai Pallavi's with Naga Chaitanya is the biggest asset of the film. This romantic drama is helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

5. Master:

The fierce gangster drama starring Thalapathy Vijay has got every element of a blockbuster movie. The climax scene is the highlight! Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay's 64th project features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead role.

6. Bhajarangi 2:

Shiva Rajkumar starrer Kannada film Bhajarangi 2 has a social message with a hint of spirituality. From larger-than-life setup to characters in the film, Bhajarangi 2 is a visual spectacle.

7. Joji:

Director Dileesh Pothan and screenwriter Syam Pushkaran with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role have managed to deliver one more winner this year. A chilling, darkest film, go watch it!

8. Pushpa: The Rise:

AllU Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa hit the screens on December 17. Based on red sandalwood smuggling, this Sukumar directorial is said to be one of the most engaging mass masala films of 2021. Samantha's special dance number takes the cake.

9. Vakeel Saab:

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, has managed to top in the list of best South movies of 2021. S Thaman's background music, the performances to Pawan Kalyan's role as a lawyer, Vakeel Saab is throughout engaging.

Is there any movie that we missed adding to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!