Year Ender 2021: Puneeth Rajkumar to Vivekh, South Indian celebs who passed away & left a hole in our heart

2020-21 have been tough years as many loved ones passed away. Several famous personalities breathed their last this year in the South film industry, leaving a void that cannot be filled again. Some passed away because of age-related issues, prolonged illnesses, some due to the COVID-19 while some left the world all of the sudden sending shock waves to the film industry and the nation.

Although it is irreplaceable pain for fans and family members, they remain to live in hearts forever. Let's remember the lives we lost in 2021.

SP Jaganathan

National Award-winning director SP Jananathan passed away due to brain dead. The director was found unconscious at his residence and rushed to the hospital. Tamil film Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi was the last film of the director.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Fondly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was just 46 years old. Puneeth Rajkumar's death news was so heartbreaking to his fans that two of them died with their heart collapsing as soon as they heard about the star's demise.



Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away at the age of 66 years due to Lung Cancer. He has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs until 2020. His last song was for Nani's Shyam Singha Roy which is named after him.

Raja Babu

The Tollywood film industry has lost another gem of talent, senior actor Raja Babu. The actor passed away yesterday, October 24, due to severe health conditions. The actor made his acting debut with the film Ooriki Monagadu and has worked in more than 64 films and TV shows.

Kesavan Venugopal

Kesavan Venugopal, known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, passed away at 73. The 3-time National Award-winning actor recovered from COVID-19 just a few days before his demise.

Jayatnhi

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi popularly known as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' has passed away this morning. The actress, who was at the age of 76, died in her sleep.

T Narasimha Rao

Popular actor and anchor T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR passed away today due to COVID-19. Several South celebs are can't believe TNR is no more.

Vivekh

Tamil actor Vivekh passed away at the age of 59 due to a heart attack. The sad and sudden demise of the renowned actor has left fans, industry colleagues, and his loved ones in a state of shock. He was known for several films including Puthu Puthu Arthangal, Run, Dhool, Anniyan, and many more.

Shiva Shankar Master

National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar Master passed away due to COVID-19. Celebs like Dhanush, Sonu Sood and Chiranjeevi supported him financially for the treatment. Shiva Shankar Master won the National Film Award for best choreography in the film, Magadheera.

Saranya Sasi

Mollywood’s popular star Saranya Sasi passed away due to Cancer. The actress had been battling a rare form of a brain tumour since 2012. According to media reports, Saranya Sasi had undergone 11 surgeries, 9 were to remove the brain tumour and 2 to remove growth in her thyroid.