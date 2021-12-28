Year Ender 2021: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal; The BEST fashion looks

2021 witnessed some of the most glamorous celebrity looks. From attending star-studded premieres, events to parties and dinners, South actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha and others managed to steal the attention with their stunning fashion choices. Interestingly, a lot of actresses brought new and different styles with sarees this year, giving us major inspiration on how to keep it elegant and modern at the same time in six-yards.

A list of our favourite style stars of the year, take a look:

1. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal's romantic ruffled dress by Michael Kors in peach is one of our favourite looks of the year. She kept her look minimal as she styled her ankle-grazing silhouette with hoop earrings.

2. Samantha:

From a slit-cut ready to wear saree to a boho-chic dress, Samantha never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices. This year too, she treated us with some stunning looks. However, one look that she managed to grab everyone's attention was in embroidered organza sari by House of Three. She teamed the saree with a regal chikankari blouse and accessorised with pearl-drop chaandbalis. She completed her graceful look with a hair bun decorated with artificial white roses. Cannot get over this look!

3. Rashmika Mandanna:

A fresh and never before tried look by Rashmika Mandanna managed to turn enough heads. The Pushpa actress sets temperatures soaring in a one-shoulder wrapped dress with a thigh-high slit.

4. Pooja Hegde:

While Pooja Hegde's holiday photos from Maldives have set major fashion goals, her elegant look in white and yellow Manish Malhotra saree has managed to top on our best looks of 2021. She accessorised her look with chunky chaandbaalis and for hair, the Radhe Shyam actress opted for a middle-parted bun. Kohl-lined eyes and a matte lip colour rounded off her look perfectly.

5. Sai Pallavi:

For the pre-release event of Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi picked a simple yet elegant red chanderi silk saree from the brand Label Earthen. Minimal makeup, red cheeks and a bindi rounded off her look.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia has definitely managed to turn enough heads this year. The stunner has upped her fashion game like never before. One look that grabbed everyone's attention was in a thigh-high slit cut dress. She stepped out of her comfort zone and teamed the ravishing outfit with colour-blocked heels.

7. Keerthy Suresh:

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh opted for a metallic silver 3D saree by Amit Aggarwal for Rang De's pre-release event. While her makeup looked off and messy, Keerthy's choice of saree worked well.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.