Year Ender 2021: Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split to Suriya's Jai Bhim, top controversies of South film industry

2021 was full of controversies and the South film industry was no different. Although the movie industry ran on a slow pace in 2021 due to the pandemic, many movies and stars caught the headlines for various reasons. Be it about personal developments or remarkable comments, many celebs and movies embroiled in controversy and as the year is coming to an end in just a few days, let's take a look at them.

From Samantha- Naga Chaitanya's split to Suriya's Jai Bhim Row, top controversies of 2021 of the South film industry:

Samantha & Naga Chaitanya:

It came as a shocker to all the fans and well-wishers when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, announced their separation in early October. Samantha and Chaitanya shared a joint statement that their nearly four-year marriage was over. She blasted allegations of her indiscretions and abortions, promising not to be crushed by the personal insults and attacks.

Thalapathy Vijay:

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay filed a case against his parents and several others to seek an injunction restraining them from using his name or the name of his fan clubs in the political organization, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Other than this, the actor was also in the news as Madras High Court fined Rs 1 lakh for seeking tax exemption on his imported Rolls-Royce Ghost car.

Jai Bhim:

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film landed in controversy post its release despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. The State president of the Vanniyar Sangam, Arulmozhi issued a legal notice against the makers of the film for showing their community in a defamatory manner. Following that, Suriya also received death threats and armed security personnel was deployed at his residence in Chennai.

MAA Elections:

MAA Elections became the biggest controversy of 2021 in Tollywood. Although big stars like Ram Charan, Akhil, and others cast their votes, reports of harassment, abuse, money laundering, votes distribution, etc, were reported. While a senior actor claimed that Mohan Babu hit him, Prakash Raj walked out of MAA as he was called an outsider. Prakash Raj and his panel members, who had resigned from their respective positions and also expressed their reservations about the legitimacy of the elections and abusive behaviour.

Rachita Ram:

Rachita Ram's statement about the first night during the press conference while promoting her Kannada film Love You Rachchu didn't go quite well as she faced wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal. A journalist asked Rachita a question regarding the bold scenes in the movie, to which she said after marriage, what do they do? Romance right? They also requested the film chamber to put a ban on her.

Silambarasan TR:

Silambarasan TR managed to hit the headlines throughout the year. From Maanaadu's release issues to the contestant battle with the Producers' Council, he also broke down while speaking to his fans and said that it has been facing a lot of problems. In fact, the film was announced even on the release date but however but managed to hit theatres from morning and became a blockbuster success.

Drug case:

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Tej, director Puri Jagannadh and others were questioned in August-September by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a 2017 drugs case. They were grilled as allegations of money laundering emerged after the 2017 case was busted.

Balakrishna & AR Rahman:

Nandamuri Balakrishna hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. Balakrishna said that he doesn't know who the Oscar-winning music composer of Indian cinema, AR Rahman is. The actor also said that India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna is equal to his father's toenail, the late actor and politician NT Rama Rao.

Pawan Kalyan:

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan grabbed the eyeballs of everyone with his fiery speech at the pre-release event of Sai Dharam Tej's film, Republic. The Vakeel Saab actor at the event also revealed Sai Dharam Tej's health is serious and is in a coma. He also took a dig at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mohan Babu's family for being silent over ticket prices and MAA Elections.

Sasi Rekha:

Mogali Rekulu serial fame Pavithra Nath's wife Sasi Rekha made some sensational comments while exposing her husband of cheating, alcoholism, and harassing her. She also said that he brought girls home in the name of showing their astrology and when she tried to question him, he used to hit her back. They have two kids- an 18-month old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

Arya:

A Sri Lankan woman named Srija filed a cheating case on a Tamil actor, Arya, saying he had cheated her for Rs 70 lakh by promising to marry her. He appeared before the cybercrime wing and was interrogated for about three hours about the cheating case. However, it was later revealed that it wasn't Arya but a man named Mohammed Arman who impersonated him on the internet.