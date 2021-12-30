Year Ender 2021: Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun to Ram Charan; Best styled South actors

As we all know, Men's fashion has taken over the industry in the past few years. Be it Bollywood or South celebs, we can see how actors have become way more experimental with their fashion choices. Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his quirky style statement treated us to some amazing looks this year again.

On the other hand, Ram Charan managed to turn enough heads with his promotional looks for RRR. He managed to push the envelope almost whenever he stepped out for the pre-release events of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. Jr NTR also proved he has become way more experimental now with his fashion choices.

He has rightly earned the tag of 'most stylish star of Tollywood'. Yes, we are talking about Pushpa star Allu Arjun who managed to steal enough attention this year with his cool fashion choices. Be it a maroon hoodie or a customised Manish Malhotra suit, he got girls swooning over his style.

Scroll to check out best looks by South actors in 2021:

1. Vijay Deverakonda:

For one of the events this year, Vijay Deverakonda picked a pint mirror work kurta set by Abhinav Mishra. The Arjun Reddy star pulled it off effortlessly and in the full swag with half-hair tied in a bun. He wore the Gucci watch is Rs 1.50 lakh.

2. Allu Arjun:

For Diwali party 2021 hosted at his farmhouse, AA picked a customised Manish Malhotra velvet blazer which he paired with a black round neck tee and formal pants. Styled by Harmann Kaur, the Pushpa actor sure knows how to keep it stylish, modern and suave at the same time. Killer!

3. Jr NTR:

Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Jr NTR kept it comfy and stylish in a blue blazer from Hugo for RRR promotions. He teamed it black tee and denim jeans. Quite a smart choice!

4: Ram Charan:

The handsome man, Ram Charan sure knows what goes best with his personality. He nailed the fashion game during the promotions of RRR. One of his favourite looks of him is in an olive green jacket teamed with a black t-shirt and denim. All hail the statement jackets! He kept it well elevated with formal shoes.

Also Read: RRR Event: Ram Charan & Jr NTR flaunt their dapper contrasting looks; Tovino Thomas graces as a guest; PICS

5. Dhanush:

Styled by Kavya Sriram, Dhanush upped his fashion game like never before and looked suave for the promotions of Atrangi Re. He opted for a three-piece suit which he styled with glossy formal shoes for a chat show with Karan Johar.

6. Nagarjuna Akkineni:

For Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nagarjuna opted for a printed shirt paired with navy blue formal pants and glossy shoes. Styled by Pallavi Singh, Nag's look is all things pattern and stylish. Only he can pull off a little element of a quirk in his style from his generation of actors.

7. Dulquer Salmaan:

The Malayalam heartthrob, DQ wore a blue graphic printed sweatshirt worth 43,000 for the promotions of Kurup. He styled it with black denim jeans and cool shoes. Dulquer's look has been styled by Aesha Merchant.

8. Yash:

With his holiday looks from the Maldives, we got to see a cooler side of him. KGF star Yash picked enough printed boho shirts and white pants during his vacay with family. Be it a sharp fitted suit or pulling off a hoodie look, Yash's style reflects his strong personality.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.