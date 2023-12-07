Year Ender 2023: From Dada to RDX; top 6 South debutant directors and their must-watch films

The year 2023 was filled with various hits and failures in the realm of cinema. The films offered a variety of genres with some tugging at your heartstrings with core emotions while others made your arm hairs go up with thrilling experiences.

This year can be dubbed the year for many debutants and newcomers to fulfill their innate talents in directing cinema, which stayed with people even as the year came to an end. So let’s take a look at some of the debut directors and their films in South India from the year 2023, that mesmerized the audience.

Top 6 South Indian debut directors and their films

1. Jithu Madhavan with Romancham (Malayalam)

Runtime: 2 hrs 10 mins

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Back at the start of 2023, debutant Jithu Madhavan wrote and directed a horror-comedy film called Romancham with Soubin Shair in the lead role the film presented an array of newcomers portraying the central characters of the film. The movie which was made on a small budget was a massive hit in theaters and marked the debut venture of Jithu a grand success.

The film focuses on a group of seven friends living in a suburban house in Bengaluru who play a game of Ouija board as a prank which goes hilariously wrong when they unexpectedly invite a spirit and try to make the best out of the situation. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The success of the film even granted Jithu Madhavan his second feature film called Aavesham which has Fahadh Faasil in the leading role.

2. Ganesh K Babu with Dada (Tamil)

Runtime: 2 hrs 13 mins

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Dada, starring Kavin and Aparna Das in the leading roles was a family romance drama that was written and directed by Ganesh K Babu in his directorial debut. The film focuses on the story of Manikandan and Sindhu who accidentally become teenage parents while studying in college.

The couple’s life takes a turn when Manikandan is abandoned by Sindhu and has to raise his child by himself, showcasing the struggles of a single father. The film though has its flaws in making overcomes all that with the emotional connection Manikandan has for his son and portraying the journey of a boy to a man. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Nithin Krishnamurthy with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare (Kannada)

Runtime: 2 hrs 24 mins

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a Kannada language comedy film written and directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy in his debut venture. The film was presented by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Pictures banner and featured debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa and Tejas Jayanna Urs in leading roles.

The film also had Rishab Shetty, director Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and Ramya make cameo appearances along with being partially reshot in Telugu as Boys Hostel where Rashmi Gautam and Tharun Bhascker replaced Ramya and Diganth respectively.

The film focuses on the core plot of a boys' hostel warden who commits suicide and leaves behind a note blaming some students residing on the premises for his death. The suspects are now in a hurry and must come up with a plan to hide the body. The comically hilarious film was lauded for its humor and writing. The film is currently available to stream on Zee 5.

4. Srikanth Odela with Dasara (Telugu)

Runtime: 2 hrs 36 mins

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Dasara, written and directed by Srikanth Odela is a period-action drama film starring Natural star Nani in the leading role. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and many more in prominent roles. The film which was released back on 30th March, 2023 was a massive success in theaters and was critically acclaimed as well.

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana where the lives of three friends take a wrong turn when they get into a fight with the son of the village sarpanch. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

5. Vignesh Raja with Por Thozhil (Tamil)

Runtime: 2 hrs 27 mins

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Por Thozhil, starring Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan in the leading roles offered a unique and thrilling experience in Tamil cinema this year. The Tamil crime thriller film co-written and directed by Vignesh Raja quickly became a massive success in theaters and also gained positive acclaim from critics.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Nikhila Vimal, Sarath Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sunil Sukhada, and Santhosh Keezhattoor in key roles with music being composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is currently available for streaming on SonyLiv.

6. Nahas Hidayath with RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (Malayalam)

Runtime: 2 hrs 31 mins

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier featured the debut directorial venture of Nahas Hidayath who co-wrote the script with Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, the latter being the co-writer of Kaathal - The Core as well.

The film features the story of three youngsters whose lives are intertwined since their past events, come together once again when the same individuals of their past come knocking on their front doors.

The film featured Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese Pepe, and Neeraj Madhav in leading roles. The film also featured Lal, Babu Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Aima Rosmy Sebastian, and many more in prominent roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

