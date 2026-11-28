Year Ender 2026: 10 Game changing films from South Films; Vaazha 2, Dorothy to Premada Oorali
2026 has been an amazing year for cinema, with several films turning out to be major game changers for viewers. Here’s a list of South movies from this year.
The year 2026 featured several notable South Indian films, taking audiences to the cinema screens for continuous spectacles from Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. If you’re wondering about the same, take a look behind, here’s a list of films to take a look.
10 South Films in 2026 That Turned Out to Be Game Changers
1. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros
- Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Angel Maria, Veda Shankar, Devaraj Sajin, Bijukuttan, Aju Varghese
- Director: Savin SA
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Vaazha 2 follows four close friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are branded as troublemakers and academic failures by their parents and school. As they hatch an underfunded, misguided plan to move to the UK for higher studies and part-time work, mounting social pressure forces them to confront the realities of adulthood.
2. Maa Inti Bangaaram
- Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Chaitanya Krishna, Sreemukhi, Anand, Gautami
- Director: BV Nandini Reddy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Maa Inti Bangaaram follows Swarna, who tries to leave behind a bad past by marrying Dr. Anirudh and moving into his traditional ancestral village. When her old enemies resurface, she secretly fights to protect her skeptical in-laws without blowing her cover as the ideal daughter-in-law
3. With Love
- Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Kavya Anil, Sachin Nachiappan, Harish Kumar, Saravanan
- Director: Madhan
- Where to watch: Netflix
With Love follows Sathya Sheelan, a young man sceptical of arranged marriages, who reluctantly agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister and meets Monisha. Upon discovering that they attended the same school, the two reconnect over shared memories and decide to track down their past crushes for closure. As they revisit their school days, they gradually develop feelings for each other.
4. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam
- Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kalaranjini
- Director: Krishnadas Murali
- Where to watch: Netflix
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam tells the story of Sashi and his family as they travel to Sreekandapuram following the demise of the family patriarch, Bharathan Nair, in the first instalment, intending to help his stepmother Rukmini and half-brother settle down. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when a scheming former associate of his father exposes fresh scandals, plunging the family into a chaotic cover-up.
The makers have also confirmed a sequel titled Bharathanatyam 3 Rasaleela, expected to be a horror comedy, marking a genre change similar to previous ventures.
5. Dorothy
- Cast: Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Ramachandran Durairaj, Soundararaja, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Where to watch: Netflix
Dorothy is set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu and follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives are transformed by the arrival of Dorothy, a gentle and progressive presence in their conservative village. Following a tragedy, Subbu disappears and finds acceptance within a marginalized community, accepting her true identity, prompting Karthi to embark on a search across rural India.
6. Thaai Kizhavi
- Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Muthukumar
- Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Thaai Kizhavi follows Pavunuthaayi, a fiercely independent and intimidating elderly moneylender feared by the locals. When she suffers paralysis and becomes critically ill, her estranged sons initially rejoice. However, rumors of a hidden fortune in gold soon emerge, prompting them to desperately fight to keep her alive.
7. Baththa
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Hari Krishnan, Arjun Chidambaram, Vishnu Govindan, Santhy Balachandran
- Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan
- Where to watch: Netflix
Baththa tells the tale of a timid eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks a feared man inside a school restroom. As the man endures hunger and isolation, an unexpected bond develops between the two, taking the man on a journey of transformation and personal growth.
8. Irumudi
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram
- Director: Shiva Nirvana
- Where to watch: Netflix
Irumudi narrates the story of a drunk father who lives a quiet life as a farmer with his wife and daughter. At her request, he undertakes the 41-day sacred Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage in search of redemption. However, when tragedy strikes his home, the man is forced to figure out the truth behind mysterious incidents in his village, including what happened to his daughter.
9. Balan The Boy
- Cast: Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, Tovino Thomas (cameo)
- Director: Chidambaram S. Poduval
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Balan The Boy follows a young boy and his mother as they constantly move under assumed identities to escape their past. Years later, after his mother disappears, a teenage Balan embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his childhood. The child’s journey over the years, with and without his mother, sets the entire narrative of the film.
10. Premada Oorali
- Cast: Shree Raam, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Premada Oorali narrates the story of Naganna, a widowed farmer determined to find an educated bride for his son, Santhu. His search leads to Rukmini, an educated woman who returns from the US after a failed relationship.
However, Santhu's childhood friend Vasantha, who secretly harbours feelings for him, leading to an emotional love triangle as Santhu struggles between his feelings and his father's expectations.
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