The year 2026 featured several notable South Indian films, taking audiences to the cinema screens for continuous spectacles from Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. If you’re wondering about the same, take a look behind, here’s a list of films to take a look.

10 South Films in 2026 That Turned Out to Be Game Changers

Advertisement

1. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Angel Maria, Veda Shankar, Devaraj Sajin, Bijukuttan, Aju Varghese

Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Angel Maria, Veda Shankar, Devaraj Sajin, Bijukuttan, Aju Varghese Director: Savin SA

Savin SA Where to watch: JioHotstar

Vaazha 2 follows four close friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are branded as troublemakers and academic failures by their parents and school. As they hatch an underfunded, misguided plan to move to the UK for higher studies and part-time work, mounting social pressure forces them to confront the realities of adulthood.

2. Maa Inti Bangaaram

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Chaitanya Krishna, Sreemukhi, Anand, Gautami

, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Chaitanya Krishna, Sreemukhi, Anand, Gautami Director: BV Nandini Reddy

BV Nandini Reddy Where to watch: JioHotstar

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows Swarna, who tries to leave behind a bad past by marrying Dr. Anirudh and moving into his traditional ancestral village. When her old enemies resurface, she secretly fights to protect her skeptical in-laws without blowing her cover as the ideal daughter-in-law

Advertisement

3. With Love

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan , Kavya Anil, Sachin Nachiappan, Harish Kumar, Saravanan

Abishan Jeevinth, , Kavya Anil, Sachin Nachiappan, Harish Kumar, Saravanan Director: Madhan

Madhan Where to watch: Netflix

With Love follows Sathya Sheelan, a young man sceptical of arranged marriages, who reluctantly agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister and meets Monisha. Upon discovering that they attended the same school, the two reconnect over shared memories and decide to track down their past crushes for closure. As they revisit their school days, they gradually develop feelings for each other.

4. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kalaranjini

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kalaranjini Director: Krishnadas Murali

Krishnadas Murali Where to watch: Netflix

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam tells the story of Sashi and his family as they travel to Sreekandapuram following the demise of the family patriarch, Bharathan Nair, in the first instalment, intending to help his stepmother Rukmini and half-brother settle down. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when a scheming former associate of his father exposes fresh scandals, plunging the family into a chaotic cover-up.

Advertisement

The makers have also confirmed a sequel titled Bharathanatyam 3 Rasaleela, expected to be a horror comedy, marking a genre change similar to previous ventures.

5. Dorothy

Cast: Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh , Ramachandran Durairaj, Soundararaja, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian

Sananth, Rishikanth, , Ramachandran Durairaj, Soundararaja, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Where to watch: Netflix

Dorothy is set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu and follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives are transformed by the arrival of Dorothy, a gentle and progressive presence in their conservative village. Following a tragedy, Subbu disappears and finds acceptance within a marginalized community, accepting her true identity, prompting Karthi to embark on a search across rural India.

6. Thaai Kizhavi

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar , Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Muthukumar

, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Muthukumar Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Sivakumar Murugesan Where to watch: JioHotstar

Thaai Kizhavi follows Pavunuthaayi, a fiercely independent and intimidating elderly moneylender feared by the locals. When she suffers paralysis and becomes critically ill, her estranged sons initially rejoice. However, rumors of a hidden fortune in gold soon emerge, prompting them to desperately fight to keep her alive.

Advertisement

7. Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Lijomol Jose, Hari Krishnan, Arjun Chidambaram, Vishnu Govindan, Santhy Balachandran

, Lijomol Jose, Hari Krishnan, Arjun Chidambaram, Vishnu Govindan, Santhy Balachandran Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Balaji Tharaneetharan Where to watch: Netflix

Baththa tells the tale of a timid eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks a feared man inside a school restroom. As the man endures hunger and isolation, an unexpected bond develops between the two, taking the man on a journey of transformation and personal growth.

8. Irumudi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Where to watch: Netflix

Irumudi narrates the story of a drunk father who lives a quiet life as a farmer with his wife and daughter. At her request, he undertakes the 41-day sacred Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage in search of redemption. However, when tragedy strikes his home, the man is forced to figure out the truth behind mysterious incidents in his village, including what happened to his daughter.

9. Balan The Boy

Cast: Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, Tovino Thomas (cameo)

Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, (cameo) Director: Chidambaram S. Poduval

Chidambaram S. Poduval Where to watch: ZEE5

Balan The Boy follows a young boy and his mother as they constantly move under assumed identities to escape their past. Years later, after his mother disappears, a teenage Balan embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his childhood. The child’s journey over the years, with and without his mother, sets the entire narrative of the film.

Advertisement

10. Premada Oorali

Cast: Shree Raam, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda

Shree Raam, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Where to watch: Prime Video

Premada Oorali narrates the story of Naganna, a widowed farmer determined to find an educated bride for his son, Santhu. His search leads to Rukmini, an educated woman who returns from the US after a failed relationship.

However, Santhu's childhood friend Vasantha, who secretly harbours feelings for him, leading to an emotional love triangle as Santhu struggles between his feelings and his father's expectations.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Inji Vellam: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi starrer to be a school love turned realistic adult romance? Find out