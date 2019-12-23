Yearender 2019: Samantha, Nayanthara to Manju Warrier, THESE top 8 stars ruled with their strong performances

Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby, to Parvathy Thiruvothu in Uyare and Tamannaah Bhatia in Sye Raa, the actresses have set high standards with their strong presence in the films. Following the success of these films, here we bring the list of top 10 actresses of South Indian Film industry, who managed to leave audience impressed this year.

2018 witnessed two women-centric film, -starrer Raazi in Hindi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati in Telugu. Both the films that released last year only proved that women of the Indian Film industry are here to rule. The actresses of the Indian cinema have the potential to deliver super-hits and 2019 was no different. Many actresses in the South Indian film industry have won the hearts of the audience this year with unconventional roles.

The audience is appreciating good content irrespective of whether the films feature male superstars or not. Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby, to Parvathy Thiruvothu in Uyare and Tamannaah Bhatia in Sye Raa; the actress have set high standards with their strong presence in the films. Following the success of these films, here we bring the list of top 10 actresses of South Indian Film industry, who managed to leave audience impressed with their strong yet unconventional characters in the films.

Samantha Akkineni:

One of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries, Samantha is currently at the peak of her career. The stunner is going great in her professional phase with back to back box office hits. Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni has bagged a hat-trick of successes in 2019. She was a part of the much-talked-about 2019 Tamil film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe.

Nayanthara:

Kollywood bombshell Nayanthara had a series of hit films this year, right from Ajith starrer Viswasam to Airaa. She is hands down the lady superstar of Kollywood for a reason. The stunning actress has broken the stereotype in the last couple of years. Nayanthara witnessed back to back hits in 2019 with films like Bigil, Sye Raa, Love Action Drama and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Manju Warrier:

One of the brilliant actresses that industry is proud of and its Manjur Warrier. The actress played an important character in Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. This year, Manju made her big Tamil debut opposite Dhanush in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. She has found her foot again in the cinema.

Sai Pallavi:

Sai Pallavi, one of the natural performer on the big screen has won millions of hearts with her infectious charm. The actress featured in Suriya starrer NGK. She was also seen in Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Athiran' and shined on the big screen with her powerful performance.

Parvathy:

Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the talented actresses of South Indian film industry left everyone stunned with her role in Uyare. The critically acclaimed film was dominated by a fine set of performance by Parvathy Thiruvothu. The actress powered through a moving film on an acid attack survivor. She left the audience amazed with another outstanding role in the film, 'Virus'. The film has Parvathy Thiruvothu playing Dr Annu, a post-graduation medical student.

Pooja Hegde:

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Maharshi and Bollywood film Housefull 4, 2019 was Pooja Hegde's year.

Shraddha Srinath:

Nerkonda Paarvai, Jersey, Shraddha Srinath was an equal talent to match with the male lead actors in these films. The stunner is finding her foot in the South Cinema in the right way possible.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia had not one or two but a total six releases this year. Devi 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Kanne Kalaimaane, Petromax, and Hindi film Khamoshi, Tamannaah clearly owned 2019.

Credits :Pinkvilla

