Yearender 2019: From Thalapathy Vijay to Ajith, Mohanlal, South stars who delivered box office hits

We have arrived at that time of the year when we list down the best of 2019 from the South film industry. 2019 was a great year with many content-oriented films released at the box office. The South Film industry is growing stronger with each passing year. In fact, Bollywood filmmakers off late are taking inspiration from South Indian films. Talking about this year's releases, Venkatesh Daggubati's F2 – Fun and Frustration to Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and Nani starrer Jersey, 2019 has ended on a good note.

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer left audience stunner with its powerful content. On the other hand, Varun Tej is on cloud 9 after leaving fans highly impressed with his last film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam, Ajith delivered two box office hits this year. As we gear up to welcome 2020 and look forward to what South Indian cinema has in stores for us, here's a look at top South stars who delivered box office hits.

Venkatesh Daggubati:

2019 kick-started on a good note with actor Venkatesh’s hugely successful F2 – Fun and Frustration. The actor left the audience impressed with not one but two films. After F2, Venkatesh was also seen in Venky Mama alongside his nephew Naga Chaitanya.

Ram Pothineni:

Puri Jagannadh’s film with Ram Pothineni titled iSmart Shankar hit the marquee on July 18. The film not only received good reviews but also managed to mint numbers at the box office. iSmart Shankar, till date becomes one of the most memorable performances of Ram Pothineni.

Varun Tej:

Varun Tej is on cloud 9 after leaving fans highly impressed with his last film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The actor played never seen before avatar in the film. Varun Tej's fans are in for an exciting treat.

Thalapathy Vijay:

Tamil star Vijay is giving back to back hits with his Midas touch continuing even this year. The actor won the hearts of the audience with his powerful role as a football team coach in Bigil. The film opened to massive response and crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Thala Ajith:

Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam, Ajith delivered two box office hits this year. Both the film received accolades and performed phenomenally at the box office.

Rajinikanth:

He is a superstar for a reason. Rajinikanth delivered another box office hit this year with the film Petta. He is magical and leaves the younger generation inspired as continues to rule the box office even at the age of 68.

Mahesh Babu:

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, which released on May 9, 2019, opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The film starring Pooja Hegde in the lead also managed to mint good numbers at the ticket windows.

Prabhas:

Though Prabhas' pan-Indian release Saaho opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike, the film managed to earn pretty good. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Saaho crossed Rs 350 crore mark worldwide.

Mohanlal:

Mohanlal's political drama, Lucifer, has set a record by becoming the first Malayalam film to enter Rs 200 crore club. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer witnessed a long run at the box office.

Dhanush:

Dhanush's film with director Vetrimaaran, Asuran has become one among the biggest hits of recent times. The Tamil film also featuring Manju Warrier in the female lead, witnessed its victorious run in theatres and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Nani:

Along with the positive reviews, Nani starrer Jersey managed to hit it out of the park at the box office. The film is now being remade in Hindi featuring .

