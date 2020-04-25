Yesteryear actor Ramarajan to direct Vijay Sethupathi’s next? Find out

Yesteryear actor Ramarajan will be directing the next film of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

Yesteryear actor Ramarajan, who has delivered some mega hot movies in Kollywood including Karagattakaaran, Enga Ooru Paattukkaaran among the others, was not seen in the big screens for many years. Now, in a new report, it has been stated that the actor will be directing Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s next film. While no official word on this has been announced yet, this news has already caught social media on fire as fans are sharing it wildly.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Pan Indian movie Sye Narasimha Reddy. He was also seen in an extended cameo in Oh My Kadavule, which was a hit film in Kollywood. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which will have Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading lasies in the film, which is bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen as the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will have Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the female leads. While some reports suggest that Samantha has walked out of the film, no official confirmation has been made yet. He will also be seen as the main antagonist in Tollywood film Upenna. Some reports suggest that he has bagged the Tamil remake rights of the film and that he is in talks with Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason to play the lead role in the film.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

