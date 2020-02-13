Yesteryear actor Vijayalakshmi alleges she was cheated by actor politician Seeman

Actor Vijayalakshmi, who had acted with Vijay and Suriya in the movie Friends, has alleged that she was cheated by actor politician Seeman.

While actor-turned-politician Seeman has always occupied a constant place in headlines, a new controversy has arised, in which yesteryear actor Vijayalakshmi, who shared screen space with actors Vijay, Suriya and Devayani in superhit movie Friends, has now alleged that she was in relationship with Seeman and that he cheated her even after promising to marry her. Though she has been making several allegations against the actor, fresh controversy was sparked after Seeman’s visit to Tanjore Temple.

While she made the allegations, Vijayalakshmi also questioned the actor as to why he paid visit to Tanjore Temple after bad mouthing about Lord Shiva. She quoted the actor from one of his movies, in which the actor mocked someone for applying holy ash (meant for lord Shiva) early in the morning. The Friends star stated that Seeman was being a hypocrite for not following what he preached. Astro Ulagam quoted her as saying, “We have lived like husband and wife. He has written love letters for me and came to my house to celebrate Valentine's day and at that point, I took these photos for memories. I didn't realise I will be cheated, maybe God knew.”

It is to be noted that the actor had even reached out to Rajinikanth to help her with several issues. It is also being reported that the actor attempted suicide six years back. She fell sick in 2019 and when she could not pay the medical bills, Kannada actor Ravi Prakash reportedly paid her bills. She has made allegations against the actor too.

Read More