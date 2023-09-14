Yesteryear actress Gautami files police complaint after she and her daughter receive death threats; Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence.

Actress Gautami has filed a police complaint against a builder, Allagappan, after he sent death threats to the actress and her daughter, Subbalakshmi. Gautami has alleged that the builder and his wife created forged documents and defrauded her of assets worth Rs 25 crore. The actress has reportedly filed the complaint in order to legally recover the property that rightfully belongs to her. As per reports, the case is being investigated by the Chennai Central Crime Branch.

Gautami is living in Chennai with her daughter Subbalakshmi at present. As per IndiaGlitz, the actress proceeded to file a police complaint after her daughter started receiving death threats. Reportedly, the actress has alleged that Rs 25 crore worth of her assets have been defrauded after she made the decision to sell 46 acres of her property. A builder named Allagappan and his wife reportedly came to Gautami with the claim that they would sell her land, but then he proceeded to defraud the actress by forging documents.

The actress had alleged that the builder had made four fraudulent transactions, and he, with the help of goons, was threatening her and her daughter, Subbalakshmi. This has led Gautami to file a police complaint. The actress has also mentioned that the incident has had a grave impact on her daughter, and because of that, Subbalakshmi has not been able to focus on her studies as of late.

Now that the case has been filed, the Chennai Central Crime Branch is reported to have started investigating the matter at hand and is touted to have already sent a notice to the builder for him to be present at the inquiry.

More on Gautami

Gautami and her daughter Subbalakshmi are a mother-daughter duo that social media absolutely admires. The actress always shares candid moments of herself and her daughter via her Instagram handle, which always gets a great reception from the fans. On the professional front, Gautami has been a constant presence in South Indian films since the late 80s. This year itself, she appeared in two Telugu films: Anni Manchi Sakunamule and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it.

