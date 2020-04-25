Yesteryear Mollywood actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at 67

Veteran Mollywood actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Veteran Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his house in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. According to media reports, the 67-year-old actor has been unwell ever since he retired from acting, says a report in Manorama Online. Ravi Vallathol, who is known for his impeccable performance, acted in around 50 films and several television serials. His first film was Swathi Thirunal, which was directed by the late director Lenin Rajendran in 1987.

Ravi Vallathol’s versatile roles are known in movies such as Season, Mathilukal, Kottayam Kunjachan, Godfather, Sargam, Vidheyan, Chathurangam, Naalu Pennungal and Idukki Gold. It is to be noted that he is also known in literary world and he has written more than 25 short stories. Two super hit Malayalam Television series, Devaranjini and Nimajjanam were based on Ravi Vallathol’s stories. He is also known for the plays that he had scripted. His play Revathikkoru Pavakkutty was adapted into a film by Sathyan Anthikad in 1986. He was a relative of legendary Malayalam poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

Before making his entry to big screens, Ravi made his debut in television with the serial Vaitarani on Doordarshan, which was written by his father TN Gopinathan Nair. He has also bagged the Kerala State Television Award for Best Actor in 2003 for his role in the series American Dreams. However, his career in cinema started when he wrote a song for the 1976 film Madhuram Thirumadhuram. After the news of his demise surfaced, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid condolences, calling him a gifted artist.

