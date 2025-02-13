Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu OTT Release: Where to watch Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romance drama online as it re-releases

The romance genre is tricky because these kinds of films either quickly click with the audience or are completely ignored. Some garner the audience over time, a prime example of which is Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, starring Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Where to watch Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu is officially streaming on the MUBI platform and is also available in low-quality prints on YouTube.

Official trailer and plot of Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu is a Telugu language romance drama released in 2012. The film was also parallelly shot in Tamil as Neethane En Ponvasantham with Jiiva portraying Nani’s role.

The movie follows Varun and Nithya's journey through their relationship, which experiences many ups and downs. Varun and Nithya were childhood friends, but a fight broke them apart. When they meet again in college, their lost love is rekindled.

However, as they grow older together, their relationship encounters many challenges due to their internal battles. Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu can best be described as a slow-burner romance drama with nothing over-the-top, no thumping soundtracks, just a gentle breeze.

Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office when it was released in 2012. There are no definitive reasons why the film failed, but the assumption is that the audience at the time simply did not accept a slow-paced romance drama.

Cast and crew of Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu features Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also has actors Krishnudu, Vidyullekha Raman, Shriya Sharma, Anupama Kumar, Ravi Raghavendra, and many more in key roles.



The movie, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is based on a story by Reshma Ghatala, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gautham. The film’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Nani will next star in HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It will serve as the third installment in the successful HIT franchise, produced by Nani himself.

On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in the Raj & DK-directed series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will next feature in ‘Maa Inti Bangaram,’ marking her debut production.