Yevade Subramanyam OTT release: Where to watch Nani and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu drama online as it returns to theaters

Yevade Subramanyam is a Telugu coming-of-age drama film that hit the big screens in 2015. As the movie completes 10 years this year, the makers have decided to re-release it in theaters on March 21. While the film is set to return to the big screens, here's where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam is currently streaming on multiple OTT platforms, including Sun NXT, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV. Those who want to watch the film online ahead of its re-release can stream it on any of these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Yevade Subramanyam

Subramanyam, known as Subbu, is an ambitious IIM graduate focused on corporate success. He works under Pasupathi, a ruthless businessman, and helps him acquire their rival Ramayya’s company. As a reward, he gets engaged to Pasupathi’s daughter, Rhea.

His life takes an unexpected turn when his childhood friend, Rishi, returns. Unlike Subbu, Rishi is carefree and dreams of visiting Doodh Kasi. Subbu meets Anandi, whose father holds important shares. He befriends her but remains focused on his business goals.

A tragic accident causes a fallout between Subbu and Rishi. Soon after, Rishi dies in a road accident. To honor his last wish, Subbu and Anandi travel to Doodh Kasi. The journey changes Subbu’s perspective on life.

Advertisement

He meets people who make him realize the emptiness of chasing success. He bonds with Anandi and love blossoms. After returning, he cancels his engagement, gives back to Ramayya’s company, and starts fresh. In the end, he asks Anandi for a place in her life, choosing love over ambition.

Cast and crew of Yevade Subramanyam

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, Yevade Subramanyam is produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt. The film features Nani in the lead role alongside Malvika Nair, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ritu Varma. Cinematography is handled by Rakesh Erukulla and Naveen Yadav, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes charge of editing. The music is composed by Radhan, with one song by Ilaiyaraaja.

Are you excited to watch Yevade Subramanyam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.