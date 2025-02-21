Yevade Subramanyam Re-release: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu drama flick to hit theaters once again on March 21, 2025

Nani and Vijay Deverakonda’s starrer Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin, is slated for a re-release in theaters soon. As per the makers’ official announcement, the much-celebrated film will hit the big screens on March 21, 2025.

The Telugu-language drama movie was originally released on March 21, 2015, making its re-release coincide with its 10th anniversary. Announcing the re-release officially, the tweet read: “A Decade Later… Dudh Kasi calls us again. Relive the magic of #YevadeSubramanyam on the big screen. Re-releasing on March 21st!”

See the official tweet here:

The movie Yevade Subramanyam follows the journey of Subramanyam, a materialistic and ambitious man determined to climb the corporate ladder to succeed in life.

In his pursuit of success, he plans to acquire a company for his boss and marry the latter’s daughter. However, things take a turn when he finds himself at a crossroads, facing the possibility of losing his acquisition. At the same time, his childhood friend Rishi re-enters his life—a person who is in complete contrast to Subramanyam’s character.

The rest of the movie captures Subramanyam’s life-altering journey of self-discovery, which ultimately changes his mindset for the better. With Nani and Vijay Deverakonda playing Subramanyam and Rishi, respectively, the film also stars Malvika Nair, Ritu Varma, Nassar, Krishnam Raju, and many more in key roles.

The movie was a sleeper hit upon its original release, marking Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in a co-lead role.

On the work front, Nani is set to appear in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is co-produced by Nani himself and features him as a fierce police officer.

The movie stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with actors like Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, and others playing pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is set to star in Kingdom, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The action-thriller recently unveiled its teaser and is slated for release on May 30, 2025.