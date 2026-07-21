Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Release Date: Nivin Pauly, Soori’s romantic thriller to hit big screens on October 1

Nivin Pauly and Soori’s long-awaited Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is all set to hit the big screens soon. Directed by Ram, the film is slated to release in theaters on October 1, 2026.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Release Date

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is set to release in theaters on October 1, 2026. The release date was officially confirmed by the makers through a teaser unveiled recently.

The film had its international premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on May 15, 2024, where it received positive reviews. The romantic psychological thriller follows an immortal warrior who has lived for over 8,000 years, wandering through multiple lifetimes and timelines in search of his long-lost true love.

The story unfolds aboard a moving train, where the immortal encounters an ordinary 32-year-old middle-class man. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the immortal's lost love, appears near the train's door.

Prompted by her presence, the immortal recounts his extraordinary past, revealing how he first fell in love with the woman nearly 4,000 years ago when she was a queen. As his tale unfolds, the film shifts between the present and the past, blending romance, mystery, and psychological drama.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Soori in the lead roles, the film also features Anjali as the female lead. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while N.K. Ekambaram serves as the cinematographer and Mathi VS as the editor.

Nivin Pauly and Soori’s work front

Nivin Pauly will next be seen in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , directed by Girish AD. The romantic comedy follows Ashley, whose homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door rekindles memories of her first love, Justin. As old emotions resurface, she reflects on the past while navigating the possibility of a second chance. The film is described as a heartwarming romantic comedy about first love, new beginnings, and the kind of love worth waiting for.

Slated to release in theaters on August 21, 2026, the film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Soori will next appear in the lead role in Mandaadi, which is scheduled to release in theaters on September 10, 2026.

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