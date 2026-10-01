Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Nivin Pauly, Soori’s romantic thriller

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, starring Nivin Pauly and Soori in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 1, 2026. Directed by Peranbu fame Ram, here’s what the netizens have to say about the psychological romantic thriller.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Twitter Review

A user rated Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai 3.75 out of 5, describing it as beautiful cinema in terms of performances and overall quality. However, they felt that the film was unlike director Ram’s usual style and found its fantasy-driven storyline difficult to fully understand. They praised Nivin Pauly for carrying the film with a strong one-man performance.

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At the same time, they felt that the movie lacked coherence and continuity between several scenes, comparing it to a collection of memorable sequences taken from different parts of a larger novel.

Another netizen expressed disappointment with Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, criticizing the producer and director and suggesting that the film was another setback for Nivin Pauly .

A third viewer had a strongly negative reaction to the film. They sarcastically commented on the film’s use of AI and described the viewing experience as mentally exhausting. They went on to call it the worst film they had seen from Ram and among the worst films they had watched in Kollywood.

Another viewer described Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai as one of Ram’s strangest films. They criticized Soori ’s performance, stating that the actor was not suited to comedy and that the director should have chosen someone else for the role.

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They also expressed disappointment with the AI-related elements and the limited number of Yuvan Shankar Raja songs. However, they praised the beautifully shot flashback portions and highlighted Yuvan’s haunting background score in the Dhanushkodi scenes.

Here are the reactions:

More about Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai follows Muthu, a mysterious and weary wanderer, who claims to be an 8,000-year-old immortal. Having lived through countless eras and witnessed the rise and fall of civilizations, Muthu carries the immense emotional burden of his endless existence.

His fate becomes intertwined with Raghu, an ordinary 32-year-old man, who is returning from Dubai to meet his son after eight years. Their unusual encounter takes place aboard a train that unexpectedly becomes part of their journey.

As the journey unfolds, Muthu reveals that demise never comes to him. For thousands of years, he has wandered across different eras in search of one particular woman. He first fell in love with her more than 4,000 years ago, when she was a queen. Although she has been repeatedly reincarnated into different lives over the centuries, Muthu's love for her has remained unchanged.

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What begins as a chance meeting between an ordinary man and an immortal gradually develops into an eccentric, philosophical journey spanning different periods of history.

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