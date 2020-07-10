Yoga pants to Simpsons tee: 5 photos of Samantha Akkineni that will take you inside her workout wardrobe

Today let us take a look at Samantha’s workout wardrobe with these five photos that she has shared on social media.

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in the entertainment industry with a small role in Tamil film Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Her next role was the female lead in the same film’s official Telugu remake. Back in 2010, she started her career as female lead with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave. Fast forward to 10 years, her name has reached the nook and corner of South India. The actor has played lead roles in several critically acclaimed movies including Neethaane En Ponvasantham, U Turn and Super Deluxe. Today, we are taking a look at Samantha’s workout wardrobe with these five photos that she has shared on social media.

1. Simpson tee and black leggings

Any fan of pop culture would know the value of collectables of their favourite characters from their favourite shows. In the recent past, we could see celebrities in outfits with quirky sitcom character prints. Recently, Samantha Akkineni took over the internet with a picture in which she was spotted in a complex yoga pose. While her fans and close friends were all praises for the actor’s fitness abilities, we couldn’t help but notice her cool choice of outfit for her yoga session. Samantha was seen in white cotton Simpsons printed T-shirt and paired it with plain black leggings.

2. Corset top and palazzo

During the lockdown period, we could see many celebrities picking up new skills and revisiting their old hobbies. In her recent post, Samantha had announced on Instagram that she has started a 48-day meditation journey. Apart from the beautiful interiors and peaceful atmosphere, what caught our attention was her choice of outfit. She took a different path from the mainstream yoga pants and tank tops and opted to wear a white cotton corset top and a black palazzo.

3. Comfy yoga pants

While finishing the month of June with a positive note, Samantha shared on Instagram, her photo while practicing aerial yoga. While her impeccable skill with yoga and how she pulls off even the toughest inverted posture like a cake walk should be the take-away from this photo, it is unmissable, how thoughtfully she picked up her outfit. She can be seen in blue yoga pants and a grey tee.

4. Pink gym tights and black tank top

Last year, Sam shared this photo on Instagram doing shoulder and back presses. In this gym look, the Jaanu actor treated us with a racer-back tank top over pink gym tights, and she completed the look with a messy ponytail.

5. Black ¾ yoga pants and sleeveless ash tee

One would wonder if there’s anything this woman cannot do. From being a fashion icon, jaw dropping acting skills to rocking the fitness routine, Samantha Akkineni is a mother of all goal setters. In this photo, Samantha can be seen lifting heavy weight at ease with sports shoes, ¾ black pants and sleeveless ash tee.

