Yogi Babu and his wife Manju Bhargavi blessed with a baby boy

Popular supporting actor Yogi Babu, who got married to Manju Bhargavi this year in February is blessed with a baby boy. Yes, the couple has become proud parents to a little prince and congratulations are in order. The comedian tied the knot to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. It was a private ceremony with only family members in attendance. The Kollywood couple had also planned a grand wedding reception for their friends from the industry but got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. He had also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister but things didn't go ahead after the lockdown was imposed in the country.

Yogi Babu has shared screen space with many biggies like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and others. He was last seen on the big screen as Rajinikanth's sidekick in the film Darbar. He has already wrapped up the shooting of Dhanush's Karnan, which directed by Maari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, there are reports that Yogi Babu has a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai too. But no official update has been made yet.

Meanwhile, he has a lot of films in the kitty, including, Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan, Dikkiloona, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pei Mama and Saloon.

Congratulations to the new parents!