  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yogi Babu and his wife Manju Bhargavi blessed with a baby boy

Kollywood actor Yogi Babu, who got married this year in February, has become father to a baby boy.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: December 28, 2020 06:03 pm
Yogi Babu, Manju Bhargavi baby boy Yogi Babu and his wife Manju Bhargavi blessed with a baby boy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Popular supporting actor Yogi Babu, who got married to Manju Bhargavi this year in February is blessed with a baby boy. Yes, the couple has become proud parents to a little prince and congratulations are in order. The comedian tied the knot to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. It was a private ceremony with only family members in attendance. The Kollywood couple had also planned a grand wedding reception for their friends from the industry but got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. He had also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister but things didn't go ahead after the lockdown was imposed in the country. 

Yogi Babu has shared screen space with many biggies like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and others. He was last seen on the big screen as Rajinikanth's sidekick in the film Darbar. He has already wrapped up the shooting of Dhanush's Karnan, which directed by Maari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, there are reports that Yogi Babu has a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai too. But no official update has been made yet. 

Meanwhile, he has a lot of films in the kitty, including, Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan, Dikkiloona, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pei Mama and Saloon. 

Also Read: Yogi Babu joins the cast of Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming flick starring Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi? 

Congratulations to the new parents! 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Yogi Babu joins cast of Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming flick starring Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi?
Andhadhun Tamil Remake: Senior actor Karthik, Yogi Babu to play key roles?
Santosh Sivan's Malayalam drama Jack N Jill starring Manju Warrier to feature comedian Yogi Babu?
Yogi Babu to play the lead actor in Pa Ranjith’s next production venture?
Nayanthara to share screen space with Yogi Babu in a comedy drama? Find Out
Yogi Babu postpones his wedding reception due to COVID 19 lockdown?
close