Yogi Babu celebrates daughter Bharani Karthika's first birthday: Suriya, Karthi, Vishal attend

Tamil comedy sensation Yogi Babu and his wife, Manju Bhargavi, celebrated their daughter Bharani Karthika's first birthday in grand style on October 23, 2023 in Chennai. The joyous occasion was attended by family members of Yogi Babu, close friends, and actors and directors belonging to the Tamil film industry.

The guest list included actors such as Vishal, Karthi, Khushboo, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, KPY Bala, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban, Jayam Ravi, and Aarthi (Jayam Ravi's wife), as well as directors such as Vetrimaaran, T. Rajendar, Diral Vijay, and Sunder C, among others, who came together to create a lively atmosphere for the special event.

The photos and videos from the birthday celebrations of Yogi Babu's daughter, Bharani Karthika, have been making waves on social media. Warm wishes and blessings have also poured in from all corners, as the popular actor's family celebrated their little princess's birthday.

Check out the birthday pics below

More about the Yogi Babu family

Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi exchanged their vows on February 5, 2020, at his ancestral Murugan Temple in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. Their family was blessed with a son, B. M. Veshagan, who is two years old, and later in the year 2022 the couple was blessed with their daughter, Bharani Karthika.

Yogi Babu on the professional front

Yogi Babu continues to shine as one of the most sought-after and busiest actors in the Tamil film industry. He is currently attached to several highly anticipated projects.

Some of the notable films on his horizon include Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, set for release this Diwali in November. Following that, fans can look forward to Sundar C's Aranmanai 4, scheduled for a grand Pongal 2024 release. Additionally, Yogi Babu will be seen in the Venkat Prabhu-starrer Shot Boot Three, set to grace theaters soon.

Amid his upcoming ventures, Yogi Babu is actively shooting for Suriya's Kanguva and Vishal's tentatively titled Vishal 34, further solidifying his status as a prominent and beloved figure in the Tamil film industry.

