Yogi Babu embraces fatherhood for the second time; Actor welcomes a baby girl
Actor Yogi Babu has become a father for the second time as he welcomed a baby girl with wife Manju Bhargavi.
Actor and comedian Yogi Babu has become a father for the second time. He welcomed a baby girl with his better half Manju Bhargavi. For the unaware, Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi, who is a doctor in 2020. The couple already have a one and a half year old son named Vesgan.
