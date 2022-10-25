Yogi Babu embraces fatherhood for the second time; Actor welcomes a baby girl

Actor Yogi Babu has become a father for the second time as he welcomed a baby girl with wife Manju Bhargavi.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Oct 25, 2022 03:19 PM IST  |  328
Photo Courtesy: (Instagram)
Yogi Babu blessed with a baby girl

Actor and comedian Yogi Babu has become a father for the second time. He welcomed a baby girl with his better half Manju Bhargavi. For the unaware, Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi, who is a doctor in ​​2020. The couple already have a one and a half year old son named Vesgan. 

Credits: Twitter

