Yogi Babu finally BREAKS SILENCE on rumors of being involved in a car accident; here's what he has to say

Yogi Babu is a well-known Tamil actor and comedian who has featured in over 100 films in his career. Recently, reports claimed that he was involved in a car accident near the Walajapet toll plaza. It was alleged that the incident occurred at 3 AM while he was traveling on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. However, the actor has finally broken his silence and provided a clarification.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "Im fine all. This is false news." As per India Glitz, Yogi Babu stated that the situation was misunderstood and not serious. He mentioned that a production company’s vehicle hit a barrier while his team was ahead. After noticing the incident, they went back to assist and helped sort things out.

"It was a misunderstanding. Nothing serious happened. The accident involved a vehicle from a production company hitting a barrier. We were ahead of them, but we returned to check and helped resolve the situation," Yogi Babu said.

Actor Udhaya also released a video message and clarified the rumors about the car accident involving Yogi Babu. He shared that the actor had been doing and everything was a major misunderstanding.

Reports initially claimed that Yogi Babu’s car went off course after the driver lost control, sparking concerns about his safety. The news spread quickly on social media, leaving fans worried.

Later, it was confirmed that he was unharmed. Many media houses reported that there were no injuries, and that he was completely safe.

Meanwhile, videos showed police struggling to remove a stuck vehicle from the highway, leading to further discussions. Some reports suggested that the accident briefly disrupted traffic, requiring police intervention.

Fortunately, Yogi Babu addressed the situation on his social media handle amid growing speculations.

Coming to his work front, some of Yogi Babu's best films include Ayalaan, Aranmanai 4, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Boat, Andhagan, The Greatest of All Time, Kozhipannai Chelladurai, Kadhalikka Neramillai and more.