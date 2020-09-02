  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yogi Babu joins cast of Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming flick starring Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi?

The film starring Tapsee Pannu in the lead role marks the director's debut and it is reported that it will be a comedy flick.
1477 reads Mumbai
Yogi Babu joins cast of Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming flick starring Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi?Yogi Babu joins cast of Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming flick starring Tapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

By now, we all know that Vijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu are joining hands for a comedy flick directed by Deepak Sundarajan. The film marks the director’s debut film. Now, according to The Times Of India, the film also stars popular supporting star Yogi Babu in s key role. While no official confirmation has been made on this film yet by the makers, Tapsee Pannu told in an exclusive interview with us, that she is sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.

Media reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film. According to our sources, Tapsee Pannu will be seen as the leading lady and her role will be the main character. The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. Now that the government has granted permission to start shooting, the makers are expected to start the shooting from September in Jaipur, and they have planned to complete it in one go due to the Coronavirus situation.

Also Read: Indrajit Lankesh gets summoned by CCB once again in Sandalwood drug scandal

Meanwhile, hearsay has that Yogi Babu has a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai too. But no official update has been made on this yet. Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Yogi Babu has a bunch of films in his pipeline including Ka Pae Ranasingam with Vijay Sethupathi, Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan. Reports also suggest that Yogi Babu will be joining hands yet again with lady superstar Nayanthara.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement