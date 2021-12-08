Yogi Babu joins hands with Rejishh Midhila for a fantasy drama

Tamil star Yogi Babu will be seen in Malayalam director Rejishh Midhila’s fantasy drama. The comedian turned actor will be essaying a lead role in the untitled project by Rejishh Midhila. The film has already gone on floors after the Muhurat, pictures of which surfaced in the media. Urvashi, Karunakaran, George Maryan, Hareesh Peradi, Kulapulli Leela and Naga Vishal will also be seen in pivotal roles in Yogi Babu's next.

As per sources, the makers are planning to shoot the film in just a single schedule and the shooting will take place in various parts of India including Rajasthan and Chennai. Also, the project will be bankrolled by director Rejishh Midhila along with Lijo from The Great Indian Cinemas. Director Rejishh Midhila has some renowned projects like 'Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam' and 'Innu Muthal' to his credit.

After the announcement of Yogi Babu’s collaboration with Rejishh Midhila, speculations are also being raised that the film is likely be the Tamil remake of the director's own Malayalam flick 'Innu Muthal' featuring Siju Wilson, Suraj Pops and Gokulan as leads. However, there has not been any formal announcement about the two films being related to each other in any way.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu will next be seen in Vasanthabalan’s Jail. The film also has G. V. Prakash Kumar, Abarnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Robo Shankar as leads.