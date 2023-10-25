Yogi Babu pens heartwarming note to Thalapathy68 makers; shares awe-inspiring photo with Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu are joining hands for the very first time in a project tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The makers of the film commenced their official updates as soon as the Master actor’s latest venture Leo hit the silver screens.

The official cast and crew of the film have been announced, and as expected, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be joined by a set of prominent names, including Mic Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu. In the latest update, the Mandela actor has taken to social media to share a heartwarming message for Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, and the makers of Thalapathy 68.

He also shared an image of Thalapathy Vijay kissing him on the cheeks. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Yogi Babu wrote: "Romba nandri @actorvijay na (Thanks a lot, Vijay brother); Congratulations and thank you so much for the opportunity @vp_offl sir; #Thalapathy68 #VP12 hits; Thanks for the opportunity @Ags_production #KalpathiSAghoram sir #KalpathiSGanesh sir #KalpathiSSuresh sir @archanakalpathi mam”

More about Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy 68 is said to be a film like none other in Thalapathy Vijay’s filmography. It is understood that the film will feature the Bigil actor in a dual role, playing the roles of father and son. In fact, the actor-director duo had traveled to Los Angeles recently to check the de-aging technology.

The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment and had its Pooja ceremony early this month. However, the makers decided to wait till October 24 to release the video to the public on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

The film is set to feature prominent names like Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more. The film is set to release next year and also features Venkat Prabhu’s usual collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raaj. Apart from that, the film boasts a talented crew as well, including Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director, and Venkat Raajen as the editor. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film.

Yogi Babu on the work front

Yogi Babu will next be seen in the science fiction film Ayalaan, helmed by R. Ravikumar. The film features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with prominent names like Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, and many more. The film is set to hit the big screens during Pongal 2024.

Yogi Babu is also a part of Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film also features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film is expected to be a period-action drama film and will release early next year.

